Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Three people were arrested after a high-speed chase in Benton County, and it was all caught on dash-cam video.

A deputy was driving east on Highway 12 when he saw a silver Jeep cross over the center line several times. The deputy then tried to pull the Jeep over, but the driver sped off.

The chase lasted for several miles until the Jeep eventually hit a boulder in the woods, and everyone in the Jeep jumped out and took off on foot.

The driver, 59-year-old Gene Lindman, was arrested soon after the crash

The other two suspects, Camaron Sullivan, 30, and Kayla Summey, 28, were tracked down in the woods by K9 officers.

While officers searched through the vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were taken to the Benton County Jail on multiple charges and are set to appear in court next month.