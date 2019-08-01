Two People Arrested For Atkins Shooting, Police Searching For Third Suspect

ATKINS, Ark. (KFSM) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday (July 31) morning in Atkins, KATV Little Rock reports.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday (Aug. 1) that the arrests were made but did not identify the pair or release further details on the shooting, according to KATV.

Dustin Davenport, 29, has been named a third suspect in the shooting. An arrest warrant was issued for Davenport on Thursday. He is facing first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by certain persons charges.

