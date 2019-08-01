White Supremacist Gang Leader Who Escaped From Arkansas Jail Captured In Dover

DOVER, Ark. (KFSM) — Jefferson County escaped inmate Wesley Gullett was captured in Dover on Thursday (Aug. 1), according to KATV Little Rock.

Gullett and another inmate, 34-year-old Chris Sanderson, escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center overnight Tuesday, July 30. U.S. Marshals received the call about their escape 4:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 31).

KATV reports Dover Chief Marshal David Dalrymple spotted Gullet walking down Highway 164 East. He was taken into custody at gunpoint without incident.

Gullett was being held at the Pope County Detention Center with no bond set.

Gullett, nicknamed “Bad Company,” was arrested back in February along with 53 others in a roundup of members of a white supremacist group accused of a series of violent crimes in the Russellville area.

Gullett was said to be a member of the New Aryan Empire, whose members were accused by federal investigators of trying to kill an informant and stabbing and maiming two other people suspected of cooperating with law enforcement, according to the February indictment.

Sanderson is still at large.

This is a developing story.