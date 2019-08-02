× Arrest Made In Fort Smith Stabbing Death Of Man Found On Neighbor’s Porch

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a man who was found on a neighbor’s front porch last month.

Police have arrested Daniel Ray Hernandez on charges of reckless manslaughter and habitual offender in connection with the death July 22 of Jose Botello, who was found lying on the front porch of 1402 N. Greenwood Ave. with a stab wound to the chest. Botello died later at Baptist Hospital.

Police said Botello showed up on the porch bleeding and looking for help. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they believe Hernandez was solely responsible for Botello’s death.

Hernandez is currently in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on drug-related charges, police said.