Couple Caught With Moonshine, Guns Sentenced On Weapons Charge

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Highfill couple found with guns, drugs and a moonshine still during a probation check have been sentenced to prison for felony weapons charges.

Jason Vanhook, 42, and Kim Vanhook, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Benton County Circuit Court to multiple counts of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Both were fined $1,000 and sentenced to six years in the state Department of Correction. However, Jason Vanhook will have a nine-year suspended sentence when he’s released, while Kim Vanhook’s suspended sentence was six years.

Each had their charges enhanced due to being habitual offenders.

Highfill police were assisting Arkansas Community Corrections in January 2018 when officers discovered a still, seven firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana at the Vanhook’s home on Arkansas 264, Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb said.

Jason Vanhook told police he uses the still “for moonshine,” adding that he “didn’t know that was illegal,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

“They are small and unprofessional in nature, it`s not like a brewing company setup or something like that. These are parts and barrels and buckets and things that someone has watched a youtube video and put together,” Webb said.

“You`re allowed to produce your own beer, your allowed to produce your own wine and in theory, you are allowed to produce your own moonshine, you just have to do it the proper way,” Webb said.

“There is licensing, there is taxation…things like that, that have to come into play.”