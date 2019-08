FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are looking for “hamburglers” accused of using a stolen credit card at a fast-food restaurant.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the suspects in the photos are accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit and debit cards and then using them at a local McDonalds.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Detective S. Allen at 479-587-3520.