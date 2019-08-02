First Responders Deliver Baby On Sidewalk In Front Of Family’s Ohio Home

NEW LONDON, Ohio — An Ohio family has a healthy baby boy named Adrien thanks to first responders who made the special delivery on the sidewalk in front of the family's home.

"I didn't know what to expect when I got on scene," Officer Jacob Johnson said. "I thought, you know, maybe she was just having contractions but she was going into labor when we got there. It was an experience; it went so fast."

Officers said they were dispatched to assist a pregnant woman in distress, not realizing how quickly the baby would arrive. The entire birth was captured on body camera. According to Police Chief Michael Marko, the baby was born just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

"The head was already coming out at that time, and one of the medics immediately went down and started cradling the head and it just popped right out," Officer Ingraham said.

Officers Johnson and Ingraham said although they are trained for emergencies, it was a relief to witness the fast arrival of what they described as volunteer medics.

"Very proud of them. They showed a great deal of professionalism and a great deal of compassion to mom," Marko said.

The officers visited the family Thursday at their home.

"It's amazing how God does great things, you know, in this world, you know; it's just beautiful," mother Brianna Kosic said.

Kosic said baby Adrien, her third child, is well and they were looking forward to picking him up from the hospital Thursday.