Gentry Man Gets Life Sentence For Rape Charge

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Gentry man was given a life sentence last week after a jury found him guilty of raping and abusing a woman when she was a child.

A Benton County Circuit Court jury found Donald Allen Adams, 42, guilty of rape, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree domestic battery.

The jury recommended a life sentence for the rape charge, 20 years for the sexual assault and one year for the domestic battery.

The jurors recommended the sentences be served consecutively, which judge Brad Karren agreed to.

Three victims initially accused Adams of rape when he was arrested in January 2018.

The oldest victim said Adams had been abusing her since 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She also said Adams had beaten her and shot her with a pellet gun, according to the affidavit.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adams after a short standoff.

He emerged from his home on Arkansas 12 crying and holding a teddy bear, saying he wanted to take the bear to jail with him, according to the affidavit.

Adams was later treated for slashing his wrists with a piece of metal he removed from his cell at the Benton County Jail.

Deputies also found Adams had carved Bible verse into his right arm, according to the affidavit.