LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Lynyrd Skynyrd, the southern rock legends, will be kicking out the jams in downtown Little Rock this fall, our content partner KATV Little Rock confirms.

The band is scheduled to perform at the First Security Amphitheater on Oct. 12.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for their hits “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.”

Tickets go on sale Aug. 9.

Lynyrd Skynyrd played at the Walmart AMP last September.