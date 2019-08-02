Man Arrested For Masturbating In Restaurant Parking Lot In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A homeless man is accused of masturbating in front of several customers at a Rogers restaurant on Thursday, Aug. 1.

According to an arrest report, Taylor Brooks Gilliam, 29, was lying on the ground in a parking spot masturbating near a crowd gathered to watch live music on the restaurant’s patio.

The report states Gilliam had been inside the business and at one point attempted to steal a beer from a refrigerator. Gilliam then exited the building and went into the parking lot.

A member of the restaurant staff called the police and said that Gilliam was lying down in the parking lot with his erect penis exposed masturbating.

Several male customers and the artist performing on the restaurant’s patio confronted Gilliam and were able to get him to stop.

A Rogers’ police officer then arrived and approached Gilliam.

Dispatch confirmed with another officer arriving on the scene that Gilliam had been criminally trespassing at the same restaurant on June, 27.

A customer on the patio during the time of the incident told police she clearly saw Gilliam’s penis.

Gilliam told police he was a methamphetamine addict and that he had used drugs four days before his arrest. He also said that he had not slept in the last few days.

Officers then placed Gilliam under arrest for criminal trespassing. He was transferred to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

No bond was set for Gilliam.