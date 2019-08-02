National ‘Support A Teacher’ Movement Comes To Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A national movement started by teachers and for teachers is gaining momentum.

By using social media and an Amazon wishlist, teachers are getting the supplies they need for the new school year.

Meanwhile, Bonneville Elementary teacher Kelley Jackson is busy preparing their classrooms by finding support through an initiative called Support A Teacher.

“I was so blown away by the love and kindness that I’ve been shown by so many people that know me and do not know me,” Jackson said. “I’ve received gifts that they don’t have anything on them. There’s no who they’re from, no return address, there’s nothing.”

The group was started by Courtney Jones a teacher from Tyler County, Texas.

“I wanted to create a community for teachers to support teachers and to give little gifts and send little uplifting messages going into the new school years,” Jones said. Teachers spend hundreds of dollars of their own money buying supplies for their classroom and this movement is trying to change that. By joining the Facebook group or logging on to Twitter, you can find hundreds of Amazon wish lists, click on one, add items to your cart and check out to help a teacher.

The group was started in July and has already grown to more than 85,000 members across different online platforms. There’s even a group started for Arkansas teachers.

One of the goals of the movement is to get more funding for teachers who are underpaid at the local, state and federal levels.

“Obviously shouldn’t have to support each other financially by giving these gifts,” Jones said. “We want to include local and state governments to try to impact educational funding at a larger scale.”

Teachers have very important jobs educating the future leaders of this country. This movement is one way teachers hope to get the tools they need to set children up for success.

“You have no idea how excited I have been opening these gifts and how excited my kids will be opening these gifts,” Jackson said.

The founder is working on a website for those that don’t have social media and would like to donate that way.