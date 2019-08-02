× OK Foods Raises Base Pay For Arkansas, Oklahoma Plant Workers

MULDROW, Okla. (TB&P) — OK Foods will pay a 30-cent raise in base pay for hourly production workers in its Arkansas and Oklahoma facilities. The company declined to give the average base pay information when asked by Talk Business & Politics.

However, Glassdoor reports hourly production workers for OK Foods have a base pay ranging from $10 to $14 per hour.

More than 2,000 hourly production workers will receive an increase in pay, the company said. The company said the average base varies from position to position, but each will get the 30-cent bump in pay.

The company said most OK Foods production employees will also be eligible for an attendance incentive pay of $1 per hour and a 50-cent per hour production bonus in its plants in Heavener, Okla., Muldrow, Okla., and Arkansas.

