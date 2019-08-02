× Police: Bentonville Man Smashed Yorkie’s Head Against Brick Wall

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man said he injured his wife’s Yorkie by smashing the animal’s head against a brick wall and kicking it several times in the ribs.

Charles Clark Wright, 36, was arrested Wednesday (July 31) in connection with aggravated animal cruelty — a Class D felony.

Wright’s wife came home July 23 to find Momo, her 6-year-old Yorkie, “barely responsive” with “bruising around his eye and an abrasion to the back of his head,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

A veterinarian at Sugar Creek Animal Hospital in Bentonville also examined Momo. He said the dog had a “large fracture to the back of (his) skull slightly above the spine” and broken ribs that were healing.

The vet added the injury “would have caused substantial pain to Momo that would have lasted until treated,” according to the affidavit.

Wright provided no reason to his wife about why he smashed Momo’s head. He declined to make a statement to Bentonville police.

A child at the residence said Wright took Momo from his kennel the day of the injury. The child said Wright went outside, where he heard Momo yelp, before Wright returned with the dog and put him in the kennel, according to the affidavit.

Wright did apologize to his wife, however, saying “he didn’t mean to” injure Momo.

Wright is free on bond. He’s due Sept. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the dog and the location of the animal hospital.