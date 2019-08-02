Razorbacks Open Fall Practice With Light Workout On Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The wait for the new football season is officially over for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they were on the practice field Friday night for the first time in the 2019 season.

Year two of the Chad Morris is officially underway as the Hogs went through roughly two hours of drills in helmets on the outdoor practice fields.

Morris is scheduled to meet with the media following the first workout of the season.

There were no noticeable absences during the open portion of the practice to the media (the first 20 minutes). Here’s a sneak peak at how the first workout of fall camp looked.