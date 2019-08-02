Resurfacing Work To Close I-540 Ramp In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Resurfacing work on Interstate 540 will require the closing of one of its ramps, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDoT) announced.

The resurfacing work is estimated to take two weeks and will start at 8 p.m. Sunday night (Aug. 4). The ramp from northbound I-540 to westbound Interstate 40 (Exit 1A) will close until the bridge’s work is completed.

A detour recommends taking U.S. 64 to U.S. 71 (Exit 13) near Alma and getting onto westbound I-40.

Signage, barricades and traffic barrels will be used to control traffic. Drivers should use caution through construction zones.

Additional information is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov. You can also keep up with road closures on Twitter at @myArDOT.