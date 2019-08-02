Sen. Rapert Says He’s Running For Arkansas Lieutenant Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican state senator who sponsored a law requiring a Ten Commandments monument at the Capitol and several abortion restrictions says he’s running for Arkansas lieutenant governor in 2022.

Sen. Jason Rapert on Friday said he won’t seek re-election in 2022 and will instead run for lieutenant governor. Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported Rapert’s decision Friday morning.

Rapert was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He sponsored a 2015 law requiring a privately funded Ten Commandments monument be installed near the Capitol. He also sponsored several abortion restrictions, including a 12-week ban that was struck down in federal court. Rapert said he wants to be an advocate for recruiting businesses to the state.

He also made headlines after questioning an event at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith titled ‘Drag Queen Storytime,’ where Miss Gay Arkansas America 2018 Chloe Jacobs presented stories for students and people of all ages to de-stress ahead of final exams.