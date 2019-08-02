× Springdale Man Gets 30 Years For Child Sex Abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Friday (Aug. 2) to 30 years in federal prison for sexually abusing and exploiting three girls.

Christopher Nebling, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss other charges of possessing child pornography and additional counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Nebling’s prison sentence will be followed by 20 years of supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender.

Authorities arrested Nebling in November 2018 after an investigation revealed he had sexually abused a 17-year-old female with special needs and photographed her, according to court documents.

Nebling had also taken illicit photos of a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom and photographed a 14-year-old girl while she slept, according to the documents.