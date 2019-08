× Starbucks Giving Away ‘Shots’ Of Nitro Brew Today

(KFSM) — Two words: Free Starbucks.

Well, free with a catch.

Starbucks is giving away free shots of its Nitro Cold Brew drink today (Aug. 2) at its participating stores.

Nitro Cold Brew is a cold coffee infused with nitrogen microbubbles, “for a subtle sweetness and a lush, velvety-smooth texture,” according to the Starbucks app.

The shots are limited to one per customer.