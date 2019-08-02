Tracking Afternoon Thunderstorms

Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to track across NW Arkansas this afternoon with a slow push towards the Fort Smith area by late-afternoon.

The main risk from the storms will be locally heavy rainfall; although, a small risk of quarter size hail is possible when daytime heating is maximized this afternoon and early evening.

Rain will continue to be possible into the weekend with another round of very heavy rain affecting the area late-Friday into Saturday morning.

This is a look at the most recent radar image. Click refresh for the latest look where you live.

I’ll have updates in all newscasts tonight at 4,5,6,9,10 to detail the weekend forecast and a look at when all of this moves out.

-Garrett