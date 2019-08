Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A 3D design is grabbing the attention of drivers around the University of Arkansas campus.

Painted stripes and shapes create the optical illusion of a raised row of rectangles at the crosswalks on campus, making it seem elevated.

The 3D crosswalk is on South Stadium Ave.

The school says it plans to invest in even more pedestrian safety with new electronic signs at busy areas throughout campus.