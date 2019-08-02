× United Way Of Northwest Arkansas Hosts Fill The Bus This Weekend

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSFM) — The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is hosting their annual Fill the Bus event in our area this weekend.

It’s an opportunity for you to donate school supplies to kids in our area.

The event will be located outside of participating Walmarts on Friday (Aug. 2) and Saturday (Aug. 3).

Donations of pens, pencils, notebooks and backpacks are welcome. Each Walmart will have a Fill the Bus shopping list. When you find the items you want to donate, head to check out. Once you are done, drop off the items at the school bus collection point outside the store.

Here are the drop-off locations in our area: