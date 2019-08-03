Fort Smith Fall Festival Returning For Second Year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The largest “historical themed” event in Fort Smith is returning for its second year.

The 2nd Annual Fort Smith Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28 in downtown Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith National Historic Site’s programs will consist of nearly 100 reenactors highlighting the living history of first and second Fort Smith, Deputy Marshal encampments, a trial reenactment, and infantry, cavalry, and artillery demonstrations.

The children’s area will include Choctaw and frontier games, arts and crafts, and kids events in the historic Judge Parker’s courtroom.

A Civil War Dance will take place in the Hell on the Border jail, led by the Camp Followers Band.

The Fort Smith Trolley Museum will be having an Antique Tractor and Engine show and trolley rides.

The Fort Smith Museum of History will be hosting museum tours and a lecture of the family of Judge Parker.

Judgment Town, a recreation of an old west town by the Lawbreakers and Peacemakers, will be having shootouts. Food trucks will be nearby to feed the public.

Pendergraft Park will have over 50 private vendors selling hand made crafts, artwork, and other items.

The Model A Club, Antique Car Club, and Mustang Club will be hosting a car show in the lot between the Fort Smith Trolley Museum and national Cemetery.

The ‘Fall Fling,’ run by Belle Starr Antiques, will be partnering with the Fall Festival to provide high-end craft vendors, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Entrance will be free. Call 479-226-3727 to learn more. Follow the event on Facebook here.