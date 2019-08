× Full Interviews: Hicks & Starkel Talk QB Battle After First Two Practices

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There is still a long time between now and the first football game of the season so that leaves plenty of time for Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel to win, or lose, the starting quarterback job.

For the first time since they arrived for fall practice, both had a chance to meet with the media and talk about the position battle and the growth of their offense.

