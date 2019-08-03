Local Community Gathers To Celebrate Life Of Fort Smith Man Killed In Hit-and-Run While On Bicycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle in Sherwood, Arkansas was honored Saturday (Aug. 3) in Van Buren. 5NEWS spoke with friends and family members who shared John Mundell's story.

A memorial service for John was held at the First Baptist Church in Van Buren. For loved ones, it's been a tough few weeks. But, after trying to piece together what happened, on Saturday, friends and family chose to celebrate the life of John.

"John was probably one of the nicest people I ever met. Kindest people I ever met. He always had a smile on his face," said Jim Crouse.

John was riding his bike down Highway 107 in Sherwood in July when a car hit him and left him behind. It was four days after the accident that John passed.

Friends and family placed a "ghost bike" along Highway 107 on Thursday, August 1. Those honoring John also rode their bikes that day in his memory.

"The outpouring of support from the cycling community here in Fort Smith, as well in Little Rock, as well as friends and family have been amazing," John's wife Kimberly Mundell said. "He was the best person I've ever met, and I'm very thankful to have known him, loved him and married him. He was special."

Although the local community is thankful for the time they had with John, they are still hopeful for answers. The driver who hit and killed John has still not been arrested.