One Dead in Fatal ATV Crash Near Muldrow

MULDROW, OK (KFSM) — One man is dead and a young passenger injured following an ATV accident near Muldrow, Oklahoma.

The accident occurred just west of South 4710 Road, around 11 P.M.

30 year old Ryan Galvan of Little Rock was driving a 2016 Polaris Razor in the westbound lane when he over corrected to the left and rolled the vehicle twice. He was ejected from the vehicle, which then rested on the passenger side in the eastbound lane.

Galvan was transported to Baptist Health in Fort Smith with head injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The passenger, a 17 year old girl, was also transported to Baptist Health with head injuries, but her condition is not known at this time.

It was noted by police that an “odor of alcohol” was coming from the driver, and they were travelling at unsafe speeds.