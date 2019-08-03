Shower And Storm Threat Continues For Saturday

Showers and storms are likely throughout Saturday, especially in the afternoon when more rain may develop.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN TIMELINE

A few showers and a couple downpours are possible in the morning, but near noon, more showers and even a few thunderstorms may form and push south, carried by the Northwest Flow. This will peak throughout the afternoon. Later tonight and into early Sunday morning the weather should quiet down and the skies should dry out. There could be a lingering sprinkle on Sunday, but overall things look drier for the second half of the weekend.

WEEKEND LAKE FORECAST

Rain and storms are possible on-and-off throughout Saturday, with a much drier day in store for Sunday. Lightning could cause issues if boating today.

Futurecast 10AM: More showers and storms could begin to develop.

Futurecast 2PM: Isolated storms will be ongoing throughout the afternoon.

Northwest Arkansas: HOUR-BY-HOUR

River Valley: HOUR-BY-HOUR