Weekend Finishes Drier And Warmer

Showers and storms are winding down for the evening. There is still a chance for a stray, isolated shower the rest of the weekend but the majority of the rain is moving out and drier weather is moving in.

VIDEO FORECAST

RAIN FADING INTO SUNDAY

Saturday’s showers and storms should mostly dissipate by overnight. There could be a lingering sprinkle throughout Sunday, but the widespread downpours will move out for the second half of the weekend. Pockets of sunshine may also be possible Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY FORECAST

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

Highs should reach with mid 80s with still a decent mix of clouds and a 10-20% chance of a stray shower.

RIVER VALLEY

Highs should reach with upper 80s and low 90s with still a decent mix of clouds and a 10-20% chance of a stray shower. Later in the day more sunshine may be possible.

Sunday High Temperatures

While the widespread rain chances go away, the humidity will not. Instead it will increase this upcoming week, nearing the “Tropical” category by Wednesday.

-Matt