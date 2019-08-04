Arkansas State Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Alma

Alma (KFSM) — Alma Police and Arkansas State Police investigators are looking into the death of 48-year-old Gene Charles Taylor.

Investigators said Taylor was discovered Sunday morning (Aug.4.) in a trench on Fayetteville Avenue in Alma’s downtown area.

The trench is part of an ongoing storm drain and sewer construction project , according to Arkansas State Police.

Taylor was last seen the night before after 10:30 p.m. riding his bicycle. He was reportedly on his way home.

Agents are now looking into the cause of his death.

