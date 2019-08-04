Foggy Start, Sunny End

A thick blanket of fog developed Sunday morning across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley thanks to cool temperatures overnight and calm winds. By late morning, the fog will lift and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will takeover. A nice Sunday is underway. However, be on the lookout for a stray shower this afternoon developing in the heat of the day (10% chance).

Visibility dropped below a half mile for many across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. (looking east from Pocola)

As winds pick up a bit and temperatures warm, the fog will mostly dissipate by 9-10AM. A decent mix of sunshine is expected for the afternoon.

Thanks to the high humidity, there is still a chance for a stray sprinkle forming this afternoon, but most of us will remain dry.

Northwest Arkansas Temperature Trend

River Valley Temperature Trend

-Matt