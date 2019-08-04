Fort Smith Woman Killed In Car Crash In California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRESNO COUNTY, Cali. (KFSM) — A Northside graduate and UAFS student, 20-year-old Maria Martinez Ramirez, was killed in a car crash in California Friday (Aug. 2) night.

Friends of Ramirez say she was visiting family when the accident happened on Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue near Caruthers, California.

The crash shut down the highway for several hours. A crash report states Ramirez was legally passing a vehicle when she crashed into another car head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Coroner.

Ramirez worked at Schlotzky's in Fort Smith. On Sunday the store closed so her coworkers could mourn the loss of a person they say was a great friend.

"I'm glad I got the chance to know her and become a sister. Because I will never forget her and I can't even believe that this happened and it's real. It's hard to face reality and it doesn't hit you until something like this happens," Ramirez's childhood friend Celsa Smith told 5NEWS.

