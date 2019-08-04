Gov. Asa Hutchinson Responds To Mass Shooting In El Paso, Texas

Posted 2:38 pm, August 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:41PM, August 4, 2019

Law enforcement agencies respond to a shooting at a Wal-Mart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. – A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left multiple people dead. At least one suspect was taken into custody after the shooting in the border city of El Paso, triggering fear and panic among weekend shoppers as well as widespread condemnation. It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend. (Photo by Joel Angel JUAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is speaking out after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas left 20 people dead and dozens more injured.

Saturday morning around 10:40 p.m. police in El Paso, Texas responded to an active shooter call at a Walmart.

The shooting left 20 people dead and 26 injured.

According to officials, the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and domestic terrorism.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old from Allen, Texas. The man is facing capital murder charges and will be eligible for the death penalty, according to El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparaza.

Asa says in a tweet that he saw the evil of white supremacy while working as a federal prosecutor.

Rep. Steve Womack also shared a heartfelt video of hundreds of people in El Paso gathering to donate blood to victims of the shooting.

Less than 24 hours after the El Paso shooting 9 people were killed by a shooter outside a popular nightclub district of downtown Dayton, Ohio.

