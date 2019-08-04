Hot And Humid Week Ahead

As Northwest Flow falls apart and lifts north, summer heat and humidity will build back in this week. Temperatures will reach the 90s as the heat index breaches over 100 degrees thanks to dew points in the mid 70s.

WEATHER SET UP

The upper level wind field is weakening across the south, which will allow high pressure to return. Heat will build from the south, carried by southerly surface winds. It will gradually get hotter day-by-day this week.

Widespread rain chances also go down this week. There may still be an isolated pop up shower in the afternoon, but the majority of our towns will stay fairly dry until the weekend.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY INTENSIFY

Winds will become southerly this week, bringing more Gulf humidity into Arkansas and Oklahoma. We will be in the “Tropical” category by the middle of the week.

Add the high temperatures this week and the heat index value will go up.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

RIVER VALLEY

-Matt