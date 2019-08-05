× Arkansas Offensive Lineman Noah Gatlin Tears ACL At Start Of Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The offensive line presents the biggest question for Arkansas as they opened practice for the 2019 season and now they’ve been dealt a blow before the team even put on pads.

Redshirt freshman Noah Gatlin suffered a torn ACL on the opening weekend of practice and is expected to miss the entire season.

“We need all of our family & friends to help pray for Noah for a smooth surgery, speedy healing & recovery process after suffering an ACL tear & cartilage damage in their first practice yesterday,” Gatlin’s mother posted on Facebook. “After little sleep & tears shed last night, MRI this morning, and a long day today, we are very blessed & optimistic knowing God’s got this and Noah will be back stronger than ever next year…He’s so tough, amazes us all & remains in good spirits!”

Gatlin appeared in four games during his freshman season while allowing two sacks in nearly 200 snaps on the offensive line. He was expected to compete for a starting job at tackle before being lost with the injury.