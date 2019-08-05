Comedian Rodney Carrington To Perform In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Comedian Rodney Carrington will be coming to the River Valley this Fall.

Carrington will be performing on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at ArcBest Performing Arts Center. The show is for people ages 18 and older.

Tickets are $46.25-$51.25 and go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. Day of ticket prices will go increase by $5.25 each.

According to Pollstar, Rodney has been one of the top ten highest-grossing touring comedians for the last ten years and among the top four or five the last several years.

For more information, visit RodneyCarrington.com.