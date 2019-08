× Full Interview: Morris Discusses Season Ending Injury To Gatlin

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Losing a player for the season is never easy, especially when it comes to a player who was expected to compete for a starting job but that’s what Arkansas suffered when redshirt freshman Noah Gatlin went down with a torn ACL.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris briefly met with the media on Monday following the team’s practice to discuss the injury and what happens next for the second year player from Jonesboro.