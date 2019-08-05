Motorcycle Accident On I-40 In Crawford County Stops Traffic For Over An Hour

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Traffic in all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Alma and Van Buren were stopped after a motorcycle accident Monday (Aug. 5).

An accident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says there was an injury, but no other information is available at this time.

Crews were seen retrieving a motorcycle from a wooded area off of the highway while traffic was stopped for over an hour.

The names and conditions of those involved in the crash have not been released.

