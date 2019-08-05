Paris Child Killed When Family’s SUV Hit At Intersection

PARIS, Ark. (KFSM) — A child was killed and three more were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Paris in Logan County.

The accident happened at Kalamazoo Road and Old Military Road in Paris at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident involved a 2004 Ford Mustang that was driving east on Old Military Road, and a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Robert Hood of Paris, who was driving north on Kalamazoo Road. The driver of the Mustang was not named by State Police.

According to State Police, the Mustang ran a stop sign and struck the Tahoe in the driver’s side, causing it to roll over. The Mustang’s driver was not injured, but everyone in the Tahoe was, and a child in the Tahoe was killed.

Robert Hood, 29; Ashley Hood, 25; and three girls were injured in the Tahoe, State Police said.

The injured were taken to Mercy Hospital in Paris, while the child’s body was taken to Roller Funeral Home, State Police said. They did not release information on any citations or charges that may have been filed.