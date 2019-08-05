Police Looking For Theft Suspects In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects accused of using stolen credit cards at local Walmart stores.

Police say the suspects are accused of breaking and entering and have used the stolen cards at different Walmart stores throughout Fort Smith.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

You can also call the Fort Smith Crime Stoppers tipline at 78-CRIME. You could be eligible for an award of up to $1,000.