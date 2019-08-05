× Razorbacks Add Transfer Abayomi Iyiola From Stetson

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The transfers keep rolling in for Eric Musselman as he continues to reshape the Arkansas basketball program in his mold.

Abayomi Iyiola announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas on Twitter Monday afternoon after he spent the past two seasons at Stetson University.

I’m honored and bless to be continuing my education and my basketball career at the university of Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/bU9sPnm08b — abayomi baybe iyiola (@abosticall) August 5, 2019

Iyiola led the Hatters in both points and rebounds last season with 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest and also led Stetson with 37 blocked shots. Former Stetson head coach Corey Williams is now an assistants coach for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas has added five transfers since Musselman was named the head coach this spring.