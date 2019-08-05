Repaving Project Expected To Delay Traffic Along Pig Trail Until Later This Year

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A repaving project along the Pig Trail is liable to cause a few slow-downs over the next several months.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department is overlaying 13.2 miles of pavement along the Pig Trail Scenic Byway. The area under construction stretches from the Madison County line south through Franklin County along the Highway 23 portion of the byway, including the intersection with Arkansas 215.

The project is expected to last until late 2019.

Drivers along the two-lane highway can expect delays through the construction zone.

More information and current traffic conditions along the Pig Trail are available at IDriveArkansas.com.