Torchy's Offering Uber Vouchers Today For Fayetteville Grand Opening

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fans of Torchy’s Tacos may have trouble finding parking for the restaurant’s grand opening, but Torchy’s has a solution to that problem.

Torchy’s Tacos has limited parking available for its grand opening today (Aug. 5), so the Austin-based chain is offering Uber vouchers for those wishing to leave their parking worries behind.

The restaurant is offering $10 vouchers good for one way of the ride to and from Torchy’s, which is located at 1541 MLK Blvd. in south Fayetteville. The vouchers are good for one Uber trip and will expire at 11 p.m. tonight (Aug. 5).

Voucher codes are available here. You must sign into an Uber account or create one to use the voucher.

Torchy’s is hosting a grand opening party today and will be giving away free tacos, green chile queso, beverages and much more. The event is open to the public and details are available here.

The taco shop is set to fully open on Wednesday, Aug. 7, when customers can enter for a chance to win free tacos for a year.