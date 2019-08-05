Traffic To Reduce To One Lane Near Crystal Bridges Entrance

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Traffic will be reduced to one lane near the Crystal Bridges entrance as a roundabout construction project continues.

Traffic will reduce to one lane at Northeast J Street and John DeShields Boulevard starting today (Aug. 5) and continuing through Aug. 14.

Flaggers will direct traffic at all times during the work.

The change is part of the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection, which is expected to help traffic flow at the entrance to Crystal Bridges, the Amazeum and Orchard Park, all of which surround that intersection.

The roundabout project is expected to be complete by late October.

More information is available by emailing Transportation Engineer Dennis Birge at dbirge@bentonvillear.com or Street Manager Tony Davis at todavis@bentonvillear.com.