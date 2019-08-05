× Two People Charged With Setting Dog On Fire In Connecticut Parking Lot

WEST HAVEN — Two people were charged in connection with a dead dog that was set on fire in West Haven, Connecticut in July.

On Monday, police arrested 35-year-old Latrice Moody, of West Haven, who was the owner of the dog. She has been charged with violation of animal cruelty, breach of peace, illegal dumping and open burning.

“Through the investigation all indications led investigators to believe that the dog, an older Terrier breed was deceased prior to being set on fire,” police said.

A second arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Maurice Jackson, of West Haven, on charges of breach of peace, illegal dumping and open burning. Jackson is currently out on parole for a previous conviction.

Police said they were called to the parking lot at Sandy Beach Point after getting calls of an out-of-control fire on the morning of July 5.

When the fire was extinguished, a small dead dog was found at the source of the blaze.

The dog was described as possibly being a “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and cropped tail.

Police said that through their initial investigation, the dog was set on fire and left in the parking lot.

Police said Moody was processed and is being held on bond.