Attempted Suicide Call Leads To Deputy-Involved Shooting In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM) — A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave as the sheriff’s office and the Arkansas State Police investigate a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead on Monday.

Deputies were called to 14689 Frisco Springs Road in Lowell at 10:20 p.m. for an attempted suicide by firearm.

Once they arrived, they found Derrick Davidson, 56.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, public information officer with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, said events unfolded that ended with shots being fired by deputies, killing Davidson.

One deputy has been put on administrative leave, Jenkins said.

No further information was released.