Back To School: Start Dates For Area Schools

The start of school is right around the corner. In fact, many Oklahoma schools will be starting this Thursday (Aug. 8).

Here is a list of area schools and their start dates.

Arkansas

Benton County:

Bentonville Seventh-Adventist School Monday, August 12 Bentonville Christian Academy Monday, August 12 Bentonville School District Tuesday, August 13 Decatur School District Tuesday, August 13 Gentry School District Wednesday, August 14 Gravette School District Wednesday, August 14 Pea Ridge School District Tuesday, August 13 Rogers School District Wednesday, August 14 Siloam Springs School District Tuesday, August 13

Carroll County:

Berryville School District Tuesday, August 13 Eureka Springs School District Wednesday, August 14 Green Forest School District Wednesday, August 14

Crawford County:

Alma School District Wednesday, August 14 Cedarville School District Tuesday, August 13 Mountainburg School District Tuesday, August 13 Mulberry/Pleasant View Bi-County School District Wednesday, August 14 Van Buren School District Wednesday, August 14

Franklin County:

Charleston School District Tuesday, August 13 County Line School District Tuesday, August 13 Ozark School District Tuesday, August 13

Johnson County:

Clarksville School District Wednesday, August 14 Lamar School District Wednesday, August 14 University of the Ozarks Tuesday, August 20 Westside School District Tuesday, August 13

Logan County:

Booneville School District Tuesday, August 13 Magazine School District Monday, July 29 Paris School District Tuesday, August 13 Scranton School District Wednesday, August 14 St. Joseph Catholic School in Paris Subiaco Academy Monday, August 19

Madison County:

Huntsville School District Wednesday, August 14

Polk County:

Mena School District Wednesday, August 14 Ouachita River School District Cossatot River School District Wednesday, August 14

Pope County:

Atkins School District Wednesday, August 14 Dover School District Wednesday, August 14 Hector School District Wednesday, August 14 Pottsville School District Wednesday, August 14 Russellville School District Wednesday, August 14 St. John’s Catholic School

Scott County:

Waldron School District Tuesday, August 13

Sebastian County:

Fort Smith School District Tuesday, August 13 Greenwood School District Tuesday, August 13 Hackett School District Tuesday, August 13 Lavaca School District Tuesday, August 13 Mansfield School District Tuesday, August 13 Trinty Jr. High School Wednesday, August 14 University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Monday, August 19

Washington County:

Elkins School District Tuesday, August 13 Farmington School District Tuesday, August 13 Fayetteville School District Tuesday, August 13 Greenland School District Wednesday, August 14 Lincoln School District Wednesday, August 14 Prairie Grove School District Wednesday, August 14 Springdale School District Tuesday, August 13 St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Fayetteville Monday, August 12 University of Arkansas Monday, August 26 West Fork School District Tuesday, August 13

Oklahoma

LeFlore County:

Arkoma School District Thursday, August 15 Bokoshe School District Thursday, August 8 Cameron School District Thursday, August 8 Fanshawe School District Thursday, August 8 Heavener School District Monday, August 12 Hodgen School District Thursday, August 8 Howe School District Thursday, August 15 Le Flore School District Thursday, August 1 Monroe School District Thursday, August 15 Panama School District Thursday, August 8 Pocola School District Thursday, August 15 Poteau School District Wednesday, August 7 Shady Point School District Tuesday, September 3 Spiro School District Thursday, August 8 Talihina School District Friday, August 16 Whitesboro School District Tuesday, August 13 Wister School District Thursday, August 15

Sequoyah County: