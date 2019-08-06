City Of Fayetteville Seeks Public Input On Possible Regulation Of Single-Use Plastics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Recently, the Fayetteville City Council passed a resolution to ban the purchase of expanded polystyrene foam with city funds. They are now seeking the public’s input on new regulations on plastic products.

The city is considering regulations of single-use plastic shopping bags and difficult to recycle or compost single-use plates, bowls, cups and utensils.

City staff and the Environmental Action Committee are asking for the public’s opinion on the regulation through surveys and by consulting with businesses.

The city is also exploring alternative product pricing available as well as examining successful programs in other cities.

There are two surveys available, one for residents and visitors, and one for businesses available online. The surveys close on Wednesday (Aug. 21).

The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a public input event for businesses on Friday (Aug. 9) from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the NWA Fab Lab located at 123 W. Mountain St.

Survey results will be shared at the City Council Agenda Session meeting on Aug. 27.