Fort Smith Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On I-40

ALMA (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man died Monday (Aug. 6) after his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup that was stopped in a construction zone along Interstate 40, according to Arkansas State Police.

Paul Phillips, 63, was heading west on I-40 around 3:42 p.m. when his 2007 Yamaha struck the right rear of a 2014 Toyota pickup stopped near mile marker 10.

The road was dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the accident, state police said.