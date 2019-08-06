Fort Smith Animal Control Officer Needs Help Finding Lost Badge

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is reaching out to the community for help with finding and returning an officers lost badge.

According to the department’s Facebook page, on July 30, a Fort Smith Animal Control Officer lost his badge during the normal course of duties.

After an extensive search, the officer was unable to find it.

Now the department is asking for the community’s help in finding Patrol Badge No. 25. It will look identical to the badge in the photo, except the number will be 25.

According to the department, the badge has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Database as a lost or stolen item.

If you come across the badge, you’re asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 479-709-5100. Officers will arrange to pick it up, or you can drop it off or mail it to FSPD Headquarters located at 100 South 10th St., Fort Smith, AR. 72901.