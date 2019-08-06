× Full Interview: Morris Recaps Start Of Fall Camp, Previews First Day Of Full Pads

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The first week of preseason practice is halfway done for the Razorbacks but the intensity will take a big step up in the second half of this week as Arkansas puts on full pads for the first time on Wednesday.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris met with the media on Tuesday to talk about the first four work outs, preview the first full day of pads and even issued challenge to one of his offensive playmakers.

You can watch the full press conference here:

