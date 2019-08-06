Local National Night Out Events Promote Police-Community Partnerships

(KFSM) — National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that brings local law enforcement officers together with community members.
Several departments in our area will be participating in NNO events tonight (Aug. 6).
Fayetteville
Tuesday (Aug. 6) 5-7 p.m.
Free food, games and activities at Wilson Park.
Johnson
Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 9 p.m.
This is the city’s first annual National Night Out. Admission is free and there will be free food, drinks and games. The event is on Hackett Rd. by Johnson Mill Blvd.
Barling
Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 9 p.m.
Free games and food trucks. There will also be free school supplies and chances to win vouchers for shoes. The event is at the Barling City Park on East H St.
Crawford County
Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 8 p.m.
The event is happening at Kirksey Park in Mulberry.
Bella Vista
Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 8 p.m.
The event is happening at the Kingsdale Pavilion
Fort Smith
October 1 from 5-8 p.m.
The event is happening at Harry E. Kelley Park
Click here for more information on NNO.