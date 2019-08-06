Local National Night Out Events Promote Police-Community Partnerships

(KFSM) — National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that brings local law enforcement officers together with community members.

Several departments in our area will be participating in NNO events tonight (Aug. 6).

Fayetteville

Tuesday (Aug. 6) 5-7 p.m.

Free food, games and activities at Wilson Park.

Johnson

Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 9 p.m.

This is the city’s first annual National Night Out. Admission is free and there will be free food, drinks and games. The event is on Hackett Rd. by Johnson Mill Blvd.

Barling

Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 9 p.m.

Free games and food trucks. There will also be free school supplies and chances to win vouchers for shoes. The event is at the Barling City Park on East H St.

Crawford County

Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 8 p.m.

The event is happening at Kirksey Park in Mulberry.

Bella Vista

Tuesday (Aug. 6) until 8 p.m.

The event is happening at the Kingsdale Pavilion

Fort Smith

October 1 from 5-8 p.m.

The event is happening at Harry E. Kelley Park

